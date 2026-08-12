3D Layered NH Resin
3D Layered NH Resin
The Canvas Roadshow/ Hammer & Stain is the perfect place to escape and create! Join our public DIY Workshops were we will guide you through a step by step process of transforming unfinished projects into personalized artistic creations. You will be able to customize your own wood project using our wide selection of stain and paint.
The Canvas Roadshow / Hammer & Stain New Hampshire
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
The Canvas Roadshow / Hammer & Stain New Hampshire
25 South River RoadBedford, New Hampshire 03110
info@thecanvasroadshow.com