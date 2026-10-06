39th Annual Button Factory Open Studios

Once a year, the Button Factory opens its doors to the public for Open Studios, the Seacoast’s longest-running and most beloved holiday art event.

Friday, December 4, 5–8 PM

Saturday - Sunday, December 5–6, 11 AM - 5 PM

Meet local artists and makers in their working studios and discover original art and handcrafted gifts, including painting, photography, printmaking, jewelry, fiber arts, pottery, sculpture, stained glass, furniture, custom framing, clothing, and more.

The Opening Night on Friday features Button Factory artists exclusively. Guest artists and artisans join the studios throughout the rest of the weekend.

The Alley Market Returns for its second year, featuring food and beverages from local purveyors. Stop by the outdoor market to enjoy a bite or drink under festive lights in between studio visits.

Come meet the makers, explore the studios, and shop local for something truly original.

The Button Factory is located at 855 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH. For directions and artist information, visit www.buttonfactorystudios.com. Follow Button Factory Studios on Facebook and Instagram @buttonfactorystudios.

Media contacts:

Jim Buttrick, building owner, yankeereal@aol.com

Rasa Stone, artist, rkstone811@gmail.com

