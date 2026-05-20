Get ready to kick-off the summer season at Prescott Park Arts Festival at the 97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival, presented by SubCom. Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 11:30 am until the chowder runs out.

Back for the 39th time, this beloved community tradition promises an unforgettable culinary experience, with a variety of delectable chowders from some of the best restaurants on the Seacoast.

Tickets are just $25 per person, offering you the chance to indulge in all of the chowder samples and vote for your favorite.

We are excited to offer Buy-One-Get-One-FREE admission for our Season Passholders!

🦪 Pre-order delicious oysters from Virgin Oyster Company

🎵 Enjoy a local live DJ and family-friendly activities

🍦 Treat yourself at The Prop with ice cream, lemonade & more

🏆 Vote for your favorite chowder to win the Golden Ladle

🎟️ Tickets: $25 – Buy-one-get-one FREE for Festival Season Passholders!

💛 This event sold out last year — grab your tickets early!

Get ready for a family-friendly day filled with delicious chowder, music, and fun community vibes at the 39th Annual 97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival, presented by SubCom.

Be sure to invite your friends and family for a memorable outing by the waterfront as we kick off another fun summer season together in Prescott Park! RAIN OR SHINE EVENT!