30 Years of Hollis Old Home Days!

Hollis Old Home Days Celebrates 30 Years of Community,

Heritage and N.H. Tradition

2-day celebration Sept. 18–19 features Fri. night block party, historic parade, re-enactors, Homesteaders Village,

live entertainment, family activities, more

One of southern New Hampshire’s favorite community traditions returns September 18–19, 2026, as Hollis Old Home Days celebrates its 30th anniversary with two days of festivities highlighting the town’s agricultural heritage, historic character and strong sense of community.

Set amid the farms, historic buildings and classic New England scenery of Hollis, Old Home Days brings together residents and visitors for a celebration that combines traditional New Hampshire experiences with live entertainment, food, family activities and some uniquely Hollis attractions.

The weekend begins Friday, September 18, from 5–9 p.m. with the Old Home Days Friday Night Block Party at the Lawrence Barn. The evening will feature music and dancing with DJ Carryl Roy, the Hollis Elementary PTA Cakewalk, s’mores with Beaver Brook Association, glow mini golf, food, concessions and activities geared toward families and younger visitors.

The celebration continues throughout the day on Saturday, September 19, beginning with the new Homesteaders Village from 9 a.m.–noon on the Farley Green in the historic center of Hollis. Presented in partnership with the Hollis Recreation Commission, Homesteaders Village will showcase small local farms, homesteaders and producers and celebrate Hollis' continuing agricultural traditions.

At 10:30 a.m., spectators will line the streets of the town center for the annual Hollis Old Home Days Parade, featuring local organizations, youth groups, fire and police departments, tractors, horses and community floats.

In recognition of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, this year's parade will also feature the Revolutionary-era 6th Middlesex Regiment, appearing through the support of the Hollis Historical Society and bringing a piece of 18th-century New England history to life.

Following the parade, activity shifts to the Old Home Days grounds at the Lawrence Barn, 28 Depot Road, where visitors can explore more than 100 community, nonprofit, artisan and business exhibitors along with food vendors, children's activities, heritage demonstrations, live music, a silent auction and an artisan fair.

Family attractions include a full day of inflatable amusements from 10:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m., crafts and activities for children, and plenty of opportunities to experience the community organizations that make Hollis unique.

Among this year's most distinctive events will be the Hollis Old Home Days Chicken Pageant at 4 p.m. on Nichols Field. Chickens and their handlers will compete for honors including Best Dressed, Best Team Costume, Friendliest Chicken, Best Chicken Personality, OHD Spirit and more. Creativity is encouraged, and the event is open to participants of all ages.

Visitors can also enjoy the atmosphere of one of New Hampshire's historic farming communities, with orchards, farm stands, conserved land and scenic country roads surrounding the event.

Saturday transportation will be made easier by the free Old Home Days Shuttle, operating from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. approximately every 15 minutes between several locations around Hollis Center and the Old Home Days grounds.

For three decades, Hollis Old Home Days has brought generations of residents and visitors together to celebrate the town's past while showcasing the people, farms, organizations and businesses that continue to shape its future.

The event is organized by volunteers and supported entirely through community donations, sponsorships and event revenue.

EVENT AT A GLANCE

Hollis Old Home Days

Friday, September 18 & Saturday, September 19, 2026

Hollis, New Hampshire

Friday Night Block Party: 5–9 p.m.

Lawrence Barn, 28 Depot Road

Saturday Homesteaders Village: 9 a.m.–noon

Farley Green, Hollis Center

Old Home Days Parade: 10:30 a.m.

Hollis Center

Saturday Old Home Days Activities: Lawrence Barn and surrounding grounds

Chicken Pageant: 4 p.m., Nichols Field

Free Saturday Shuttle: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

For a complete schedule, visitor information, parking details and event updates, visit hollisoldhomedays.org.

ABOUT HOLLIS OLD HOME DAYS

Hollis Old Home Days is an annual community celebration in Hollis, New Hampshire, dedicated to celebrating the town's heritage, showcasing the community of today and preserving the traditions that make Hollis special for future generations. Celebrating its 30th year in 2026, the volunteer-run and donor-supported event brings together local organizations, farms, businesses, artisans, families and visitors for a weekend of activities and New England tradition.