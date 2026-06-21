November 1-November 3, 2026

Strategic HR at Mt. Washington is not just a conference, it’s a recalibration.

Set at the iconic Omni Mount Washington Resort, this immersive experience brings together 250+ senior HR and People Operations leaders for a one-of-a-kind blend of strategic insight, leadership development, and mountain air.

This isn’t about checking a box for recertification, though you can earn a mountain of SHRM PDCs focused on leadership, change, and business strategy. It’s about stepping into your role as a business leader, someone who understands the numbers, drives change, and helps organizations thrive through their people.

Here, you’ll find:

• Bold conversations about what’s really happening in work and leadership

• Smart programming that ties talent strategy to business performance

• Experiential moments that deepen learning, spark ideas, and build lasting relationships

If you’re ready to lead what’s next—not just for HR, but for your entire organization—this is your space.