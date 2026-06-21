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2026 Strategic HR at Mt. Washington

2026 Strategic HR at Mt. Washington

November 1-November 3, 2026

Strategic HR at Mt. Washington is not just a conference, it’s a recalibration.
Set at the iconic Omni Mount Washington Resort, this immersive experience brings together 250+ senior HR and People Operations leaders for a one-of-a-kind blend of strategic insight, leadership development, and mountain air.

This isn’t about checking a box for recertification, though you can earn a mountain of SHRM PDCs focused on leadership, change, and business strategy. It’s about stepping into your role as a business leader, someone who understands the numbers, drives change, and helps organizations thrive through their people.

Here, you’ll find:
• Bold conversations about what’s really happening in work and leadership
• Smart programming that ties talent strategy to business performance
• Experiential moments that deepen learning, spark ideas, and build lasting relationships

If you’re ready to lead what’s next—not just for HR, but for your entire organization—this is your space.

Omni Mount Washinton Resort
$1595-$2595
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nimble Group
(207) 370-7668
info@nimblegroup.co
https://nimblegroup.co/
Omni Mount Washinton Resort
310 Mount Washington Hotel Road
Bretton Woods, New Hampshire 03575
603-278-1000
omnihotels.com

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