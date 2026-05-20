2026 Season Preview Celebration

Join Monadnock Music on Friday, May 22 at 6pm for an exclusive sneak peak at the upcoming summer season! Guests will enjoy a champagne toast, light bites, and beautiful live music all set in the stunning Milliken Manor at the base of Mount Monadnock.

The evening will feature performances by an extraordinary roster of acclaimed musicians including Gabriela Diaz – violin (Kronos Quartet), Caitlin Lynch – viola (Aeolus Quartet), Charles Dimmick – violin (Rhode Island Philharmonic; Portland Symphony Orchestra), and Stephanie Fong – viola (Boston Symphony Orchestra).

Program:

Willem de Fesch - Duet in E minor for two violins (1716)

Salina Fisher - Mata-Au for string trio (2021)

Robert Schumann - Adagio from String Quartet #1 in a minor (1842)

Molly Herron - First Sarabande 'forgotten fragments carefully catalogued' (2017)

George Walker - Lyric for Strings (1946)

Johannes Brahms - Allegro con brio from Viola Quintet #2 in G major (1890)

Secure your spot at monadnockmusic.org!