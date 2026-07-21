2026 Boston Promise Walk for Preeclampsia

💜Join Us for the 2026 Boston Promise Walk! 💜

We’re excited to come together once again for the 2026 Boston Promise Walk - a meaningful day dedicated to raising awareness, supporting families, and funding critical research.

📍Location: 40 Whittier Ct, Andover, MA

🗓️Date: November 1, 2026

⏰Time: 10:00 - 2:00

Whether you’re walking in honor of a loved one, supporting a cause close to your heart, or simply looking to make a difference, this event is for you. Every step we take brings us closer to hope, progress, and community.

✨What to expect:

•A powerful community of supporters

•Inspiring stories and shared experiences

•Opportunities to give back and get involved

👟How to participate:

•Register to walk

•Start or join a team

•Donate or help fundraiser

•Invite friends, family, and coworkers

Together, we can make an impact 💜

Register or learn more here: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/2026promisewalk/classification/298039/

