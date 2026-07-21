2026 Boston Promise Walk for Preeclampsia
2026 Boston Promise Walk for Preeclampsia
💜Join Us for the 2026 Boston Promise Walk! 💜
We’re excited to come together once again for the 2026 Boston Promise Walk - a meaningful day dedicated to raising awareness, supporting families, and funding critical research.
📍Location: 40 Whittier Ct, Andover, MA
🗓️Date: November 1, 2026
⏰Time: 10:00 - 2:00
Whether you’re walking in honor of a loved one, supporting a cause close to your heart, or simply looking to make a difference, this event is for you. Every step we take brings us closer to hope, progress, and community.
✨What to expect:
•A powerful community of supporters
•Inspiring stories and shared experiences
•Opportunities to give back and get involved
👟How to participate:
•Register to walk
•Start or join a team
•Donate or help fundraiser
•Invite friends, family, and coworkers
Together, we can make an impact 💜
Register or learn more here: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/2026promisewalk/classification/298039/