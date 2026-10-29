The Meredith Parks & Recreation Department is excited to announce its 15th Annual Meredith Community Craft Fair, taking place on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Meredith Community Center.

For 15 years, this beloved community event has brought together talented crafters, local families, and visitors for a day filled with creativity, community spirit, and holiday shopping! With over 40 talented crafters participating this year, shoppers can look forward to discovering a wonderful variety of unique, handmade treasures just in time for the holiday season.

The heart of the Meredith Community Craft Fair has always been to celebrate handmade and homemade creations while supporting local artisans, encouraging small businesses, and giving back to our community. Throughout the years, the fair has featured an incredible variety of handcrafted items, including jewelry, paintings, etched wood creations, handmade aprons, soaps, holiday decorations, ornaments, signs, dog toys, delicious baked goods, and so much more!

One of the most special parts of this event is the involvement of the Meredith Parks & Recreation Afterschool Program. Each year, our afterschool participants play an important role in making the fair a success. From helping with preparations and creating crafts to sell, to baking goodies, selling raffle tickets, greeting visitors, and showing appreciation to our vendors, these children help bring the true meaning of community to life. Proceeds from their fundraising efforts help support special events, activities, and trips for the children in our program.

And what's a craft fair without some delicious homemade food? Visitors can enjoy our popular bake sale, featuring a variety of sweet treats, along with hearty soups and other savory crockpot favorites available for lunch. Be sure to stop by our raffle tables for a chance to win some wonderful prizes while supporting a great cause!

Whether you're searching for that perfect one-of-a-kind holiday gift, treating yourself to something special, enjoying a warm bowl of soup, or simply spending time with friends and neighbors, there is something for everyone at the Meredith Community Craft Fair.

As we celebrate our 15th year, we are incredibly grateful for the crafters, volunteers, families, and community members who have helped make this event such a wonderful tradition. What began as an opportunity to showcase handmade talents has grown into a celebration of creativity, generosity, and community connections.

We invite everyone to join us for a fun-filled day of shopping, food, raffles, and community spirit. Come support our talented crafters, our afterschool children, and the community that makes this event so special!

Event Details

What: 15th Annual Meredith Community Craft Fair

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Where: Meredith Community Center, Meredith, NH

Featuring: 40+ crafters, handmade gifts, homemade baked goods, lunch offerings, raffles, and more!

For additional information, please contact the Meredith Parks & Recreation Department at 603-279-8197, visit www.meredithnh.gov, or find us on Facebook.