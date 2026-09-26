Suspense novelist Lisa Gardner brings secrets and dark folklore to small-town NH

Lisa Gardner's newest thriller novel, You'll Be Sorry.

The host of NHPR's The Weekender, Zoë Mitchell, recently sat down with suspense novelist Lisa Gardner to talk about her latest work, "You'll Be Sorry."

Set in a small New Hampshire town steeped in folklore, a seemingly innocent nursery rhyme conceals a sinister mystery—and everyone is hiding something. An extensive mystery embroils a whole town as two newlyweds navigate death, secrets, and long-seeded generational trauma.

This conversation was recorded live on Aug. 10, 2026.