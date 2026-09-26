Suspense novelist Lisa Gardner brings secrets and dark folklore to small-town NH
The host of NHPR's The Weekender, Zoë Mitchell, recently sat down with suspense novelist Lisa Gardner to talk about her latest work, "You'll Be Sorry."
Set in a small New Hampshire town steeped in folklore, a seemingly innocent nursery rhyme conceals a sinister mystery—and everyone is hiding something. An extensive mystery embroils a whole town as two newlyweds navigate death, secrets, and long-seeded generational trauma.
This conversation was recorded live on Aug. 10, 2026.
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