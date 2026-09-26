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Authors On Main

Suspense novelist Lisa Gardner brings secrets and dark folklore to small-town NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Mitchell,
Jessica HuntOlivia Comolli
Published September 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Lisa Gardner joins NHPR's Zoe Mitchell to talk about Gardner's newest novel, You'll Be Sorry.
Matt Mitchell
Lisa Gardner joins NHPR's Zoë Mitchell to talk about Gardner's newest novel, "You'll Be Sorry."
Lisa Gardner's newest thriller novel, You'll Be Sorry.
Lisa Gardner's newest thriller novel, You'll Be Sorry.

The host of NHPR's The Weekender, Zoë Mitchell, recently sat down with suspense novelist Lisa Gardner to talk about her latest work, "You'll Be Sorry."

Set in a small New Hampshire town steeped in folklore, a seemingly innocent nursery rhyme conceals a sinister mystery—and everyone is hiding something. An extensive mystery embroils a whole town as two newlyweds navigate death, secrets, and long-seeded generational trauma.

This conversation was recorded live on Aug. 10, 2026.

Hear Authors on Main Saturdays at 3 p.m. on NHPR Books, or download each conversation wherever you get your podcasts. Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

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Arts & Culture NHPR Books
Zoë Mitchell
Zoë Mitchell is the Community Engagement Manager for the station. She hosts The Weekender, NHPR's weekly guide of what to do in NH.
See stories by Zoë Mitchell
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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