In 'Ulysses S. Cat,' NPR host Scott Simon tells animal tales

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Weekend Edition Saturday host Scott Simon about his new book “Ulysses S. Cat and Other Animals I Have Known.”

In it, Simon remembers family animals and animals that he has encountered in his travels.

Book excerpt: ‘Ulysses S. Cat and Other Animals I Have Known’

By Scott Simon

Excerpted from “Ulysses S. Cat And Other Animals I Have Known.” Copyright ©2026 by Scott Simon. Used with permission of the publisher, W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR