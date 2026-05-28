© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Author Matt Haig explores the afterlife as a journey on 'The Midnight Train'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 28, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT
The cover of "The Midnight Train" and author Matt Haig. (Courtesy of Viking Books and Ken Laily)
Courtesy of Viking Books and Ken Laily
The cover of "The Midnight Train" and author Matt Haig. (Courtesy of Viking Books and Ken Laily)

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with best-selling author Matt Haig about his new novel “The Midnight Train.”

The book centers around Wilbur Budd, a successful businessman who, after his death, finds himself taking a train to revisit formative moments in his life.

Book excerpt: ‘The Midnight Train’

By Matt Haig

From “The Midnight Train” by Matt Haig, published by Viking Books, an imprint of the Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2026 by Matt Haig.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NHPR Books
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.