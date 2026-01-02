Homegrown NH: Welcome birds to your garden this winter

Watching birds come to feeders is a hobby that gardeners often turn to during winter, paying attention to which species are visiting the feeders, how they interact with each other, and what their preferred foods are.

Of course, most wild songbirds would do just fine without us. In the winter months when natural food is scarce, however, the birds may appreciate a little extra high quality and nutritious food. By the end of winter, many natural food sources are exhausted or unavailable, deeply buried in the snow.

What do they eat?

In the summer months, songbirds predominantly consume protein-rich insects and spiders. In winter, non-migratory songbirds like black-capped chickadees, blue jays, northern cardinals, and the tufted titmouse must switch to eating seeds and fruit.

Courtesy/Kittie Wilson A redpoll enjoying black oil sunflower seeds.

Black oil sunflower seeds offer a high-energy, nutrient-rich diet with a high oil content, thin shells easy for most birds to crack, and attract the widest variety of bird species including cardinals, finches, chickadees, and woodpeckers.

Nyjer (thistle seed) attracts small finches, millet appeals to sparrows and doves, while peanuts attract jays and woodpeckers. Other options include white millet, safflower seeds, milo (grain sorghum) and cracked corn.

In the wintertime, beef suet is a great choice for attracting woodpeckers, nuthatches and an array of other species. It’s best used in cold weather, since it will go rancid quickly in warm temperatures. However, specially-made suet cakes sold for bird feeding can be used year-round. You can find beef suet in the meat department of any supermarket.

Which type of feeder is best?

The feeder you choose will help determine which kinds of birds you attract. Just make sure your feeder is sturdy, tight enough to keep seeds dry, and simple to disassemble.

Hopper feeders are great for larger birds such as blue jays, while tube feeders best serve smaller birds. Tray feeders are perfect for ground feeding birds such as juncos, sparrows, and mourning doves.

Offer suet in wire cages, packed into hollowed logs or branches, or hanging from a tree in a mesh bag.

Are there negative impacts to feeding wild birds?

Feeding birds can expose them to hazards they might otherwise avoid, such as predation, window strike, and disease.

It is essential to clean and disinfect feeders regularly. Use soap and hot water to remove residues of food and droppings, then fully immerse feeders in a solution of one-part bleach and nine parts water.

This should be done whenever the birds have completely emptied the feeder.

See you in the garden!

If you have a question for us, you can send us an email or voice memo to Homegrown NH@NHPR.org .