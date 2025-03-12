10 things to do in NH this weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Maple Weekend and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Lakes Region

Salamander Crossing Brigade Workshop on Thursday, March 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness (or on Zoom), webinar hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education (free). More info .

More at the Squam Lakes Association: Full Moon Hike: Whitten Woods

More at the Squam Lakes Association: Full Moon Hike: Whitten Woods

Monadnock Region

Jaffrey St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Shamrock Fest from Wednesday, March 12 through Sunday, March 16 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey (prices vary). More info .

North Country

Full Moon Exploration on Friday, March 14 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany ($15 for non-members). More info .



NH Maple Experience on Saturday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Forest Society North at The Rocks in Bethlehem ($20). Repeats weekly on Saturdays or Sundays through April 5. More info .

Seacoast

An Evening with Henry Winkler on Friday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($59+). More info .

Dance Northeast presented by Sole City Dance on Saturday, March 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Rochester Opera House ($7+). More info .

St. Paddy’s Weekend ‘25 on Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16 at The Press Room in Portsmouth ($10 per show). More info .

Southern Tier

Lucy Score — “Story of My Life” tour, with Meghan Quinn on Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord ($10-29). More info .

Upper Valley

Upper Valley Music Center’s 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash on Sunday, March 16 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House ($30 general admission, or $3+ pay what you can). More info .

