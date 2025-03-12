© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Maple Weekend and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published March 12, 2025 at 1:38 PM EDT
Syrup at Monadnock Sugar House in Jaffrey
Steve Roberge
Syrup at Monadnock Sugar House in Jaffrey

It's maple season! Use this map from the NH Maple Producers Association to find a sugarhouse near you.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Lakes Region

  • Salamander Crossing Brigade Workshop on Thursday, March 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness (or on Zoom), webinar hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education (free). More info.

Monadnock Region

  • Jaffrey St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Shamrock Fest from Wednesday, March 12 through Sunday, March 16 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey (prices vary). More info.

North Country

  • Full Moon Exploration on Friday, March 14 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany ($15 for non-members). More info.
  • NH Maple Experience on Saturday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Forest Society North at The Rocks in Bethlehem ($20). Repeats weekly on Saturdays or Sundays through April 5. More info.

Seacoast

  • An Evening with Henry Winkler on Friday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($59+). More info.
  • Dance Northeast presented by Sole City Dance on Saturday, March 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Rochester Opera House ($7+). More info.
  • St. Paddy’s Weekend ‘25 on Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16 at The Press Room in Portsmouth ($10 per show). More info.

Southern Tier

  • Lucy Score “Story of My Life” tour, with Meghan Quinn on Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord ($10-29). More info.

Upper Valley

  • Upper Valley Music Center’s 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash on Sunday, March 16 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House ($30 general admission, or $3+ pay what you can). More info.

Statewide

  • Maple Weekend on Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16 at sugarhouses around the state, hosted by the NH Maple Producers Association. Find a sugarhouse near you.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox
