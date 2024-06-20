10 things to do in NH this weekend: Sand Sculpting at Hampton Beach, Market Days

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Julia Furukawa / NHPR A crowd of people watch the New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus perform at Portsmouth Pride on June 26, 2021.

Free Summer Concert: Lakecia Benjamin on Thursday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m. on the Dartmouth Green in Hanover. More info.

Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic from Thursday, June 20 through Saturday, June 22 at Hampton Beach. More info.

Market Days Festival from Thursday, June 20 through Saturday, June 22 on Main Street in Concord. More info.

DakhaBrakha on Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.

Portsmouth Pride Weekend on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22 in downtown Portsmouth. More info.

Community Arts Festival on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.

Weed Watchers Program: Learn How To Identify Invasive Aquatic Plants on Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.

Nashua Pride Festival and Parade on Saturday, June 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Main Street and at the Nashua Public Library. More info.

The Boston Civic Symphony with pianist Frederick Moyer on Saturday, June 22 at 7 p.m. at the Sawyer Theater on the Colby-Sawyer College campus in New London. More info.