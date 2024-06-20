© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Sand Sculpting at Hampton Beach, Market Days

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published June 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
A sand sculpture of a fire-breathing dragon at Hampton Beach
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
A sculpture at the 2023 Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic.

Pride Month celebrations also continue in Portsmouth and Nashua.

A crowd of people watch the New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus perform at Portsmouth Pride on June 26, 2021.
Julia Furukawa
/
NHPR
  • Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic from Thursday, June 20 through Saturday, June 22 at Hampton Beach. More info.
  • Market Days Festival from Thursday, June 20 through Saturday, June 22 on Main Street in Concord. More info.
  • DakhaBrakha on Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Community Arts Festival on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
  • Weed Watchers Program: Learn How To Identify Invasive Aquatic Plants on Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
  • The Boston Civic Symphony with pianist Frederick Moyer on Saturday, June 22 at 7 p.m. at the Sawyer Theater on the Colby-Sawyer College campus in New London. More info.
  • Lets Move! Queer Artist Gathering on Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
