10 things to do in NH this weekend: Sand Sculpting at Hampton Beach, Market Days
Pride Month celebrations also continue in Portsmouth and Nashua.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.
- Free Summer Concert: Lakecia Benjamin on Thursday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m. on the Dartmouth Green in Hanover. More info.
- Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic from Thursday, June 20 through Saturday, June 22 at Hampton Beach. More info.
- Market Days Festival from Thursday, June 20 through Saturday, June 22 on Main Street in Concord. More info.
- DakhaBrakha on Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Portsmouth Pride Weekend on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22 in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
- Community Arts Festival on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
- Weed Watchers Program: Learn How To Identify Invasive Aquatic Plants on Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
- Nashua Pride Festival and Parade on Saturday, June 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Main Street and at the Nashua Public Library. More info.
- The Boston Civic Symphony with pianist Frederick Moyer on Saturday, June 22 at 7 p.m. at the Sawyer Theater on the Colby-Sawyer College campus in New London. More info.
- Lets Move! Queer Artist Gathering on Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info.