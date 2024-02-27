© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

In Concord, a Black History Month drag show aims to celebrate underrepresented performers

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published February 27, 2024 at 6:10 PM EST
The Black Legends Revue was years in the making after original plans had been thwarted by the pandemic. Host and creator Journee LaFond, performance name, Onyx Reigns pulled together a cast of all Black drag and burlesque dancers. The night ended with an encore performance by Onyx Reigns to "Last Dance" by Donna Summer where the show's performers and the audience joined Reigns on the dance floor.
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
The Black Legends Revue was years in the making. Host and creator Journee LaFond, who performs under the name Onyx Reigns, pulled together a cast of all-Black drag and burlesque dancers. The night ended with an encore performance by Onyx Reigns to “Last Dance” by Donna Summer, where the show’s performers and the audience joined Reigns on the dance floor.

A dream thwarted by the pandemic took center stage this weekend at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord.

Journee LaFond, who does burlesque and drag performances under the name Onyx Reigns, wanted to give other Black performers a space to make ripples in the art community. During the pandemic, LaFond hosted an online event — the Black Legends Revue — featuring an all-Black cast of drag and burlesque dancers.

Coco Bean at the Bank of New Hampshire stage, after performances that included Whitney Houston's "I Want to Dance with Somebody" and "I'm Here" from The Color Purple soundtrack.
Coco Bean at the Bank of New Hampshire stage, after performances that included Whitney Houston’s “I Want to Dance with Somebody” and "I'm Here" from The Color Purple soundtrack.
Olivia Richardson / NHPR
Giri Spades' drag king performance evoked a bit of the Temptations, Motown artists and Prince. His set called upon the audience's reflection of authenticity and letting going of fear that brings forth a love of creation.
Giri Spades' drag king performance evoked a bit of the Temptations, The Isley Brothers and Prince. Their set called upon the audience to reflect on authenticity and letting going of fear that brings forth a love of creation.
Olivia Richardson / NHPR
Onyx Reigns performs Prince's Let's Go Crazy for their second act of the night, strutting with an iconic purple coat and guitar.
Onyx Reigns performs Prince's Let's Go Crazy for their second act of the night, strutting with an iconic purple coat and guitar.
Olivia Richardson / NHPR
Glam Chowdah rolled on stage singing "Proud Mary" by Tina Turner — but don't let the walker fool you. They rocked out in full force.
Glam Chowdah rolled on stage singing "Proud Mary" by Tina Turner — but don't let the walker fool you. They rocked out in full force.
Olivia Richardson / NHPR

Now that community venues are back open, it was time to create an in-person event — and the result, they said, was everything they hoped for.

“I'm hearing about other producers who try to create these spaces, especially an all-Black cast, and unfortunately, sometimes no people show up,” LaFond said. “It's heartbreaking honestly because we do have so many stories to tell. Our history and our ways of expressing ourselves are so rich.”

Hazel Aphrodite evokes smiles across the crowd as she dances under sultry notes of Beyoncé.
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Hazel Aphrodite evokes smiles across the crowd as she dances under sultry notes of Beyoncé.

In particular, LaFond said they wanted to see and appreciate the intersections of the Black community and queer culture, especially in New Hampshire, where Black voices aren’t always at the forefront of artistic spaces.

LaFond hosts monthly drag performances, dubbed The Free Range Revue, at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage. But they said holding a drag performance during Black History Month allowed them to go beyond the history of the Black community and into what’s next.

Among those taking the stage was a Coco Bean Reigns, who has been studying under LaFond and is part of the House of Reigns, a family of drag performers. She has been doing shows for about a year and said this was one of her best yet.

“Being with Onyx and being able to watch them perform and like getting taught by them – it's really amazing,” Reigns said. “It's really great that it's in New Hampshire.”

She said she thought performing drag in New Hampshire was going to be rougher, but instead she found a community that has been warm.

She started her Black Legends Revue performance with “I’m Here” from the movie The Color Purple, drawing cheers from the audience. She said she picked the song because her adoptive parents, who are white, have not been supportive of her artistic work. She said no one in her adoptive family has been to any of her performances. To her, the song was a way to say she wasn’t going anywhere.

“I really wanted to kind of give like, ‘I can do it without you, type of way,’” she said.

The night ended with the ensemble singing “Last Dance,” by Donna Summer with the audience invited to join on the dance floor.

Lala Luscious performs a burlesque number at the Black Legends Revue in Concord.
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Lala Luscious' performing a burlesque number at the Black Legends Revue in Concord.
Olivia Richardson
Olivia joins us from WLVR/Lehigh Valley Public Media, where she covered the Easton area in eastern Pennsylvania. She has also reported for WUWM in Milwaukee and WBEZ in Chicago.
