The Big Question: How do you beat the heat in New Hampshire?

It’s been one hot summer here in New Hampshire. With record-breaking global high temperatures , many of us are definitely feeling the heat. We asked around and some Granite Staters have some pretty creative ways to stay cool.

July’s Big Question was: How do you beat the heat in New Hampshire?

Here’s what some of you said:

Lois Scribner from Canterbury, NH: “I beat the heat in New Hampshire by trying to keep myself cool with water. So, I might put a swimsuit on and a pair of shorts and do whatever I've got to do. I will wet my hair because that cools my head. And so far this has helped in yard work, kitchen work, whatever I need to do when we have got these staggering levels of heat and humidity that we're not used to here in the Northeast.”

Jill from Windham, NH: “I stay cool by air conditioning or swimming, usually in a pool.”

Jeffrey Cooper from Portsmouth, NH: “In the summertime, actually the spring and even into the fall, I wear utility kilts, but especially on the hot days, they're really comfortable. I have one that's for work and it's kind of like a Carhartt material, and it has all the tool pockets and everything. You can get them in cotton. I have one that's denim. You can get them for hiking, kilts in quick dry fabrics. At one point I found out how comfortable they were just when my wife had me put one on. Before that, I was resistant to wearing them because it’s a skirt, you know, and we have all these hang ups. But we're living in an age where all kinds of things are acceptable, you know, personal expression. And so I got comfortable with wearing them around just because they're cool and breezy. And I think if a lot of guys tried them out, they would find out how comfortable it is, especially on the hot days.”

We checked in with some of NHPR’s summer interns about what they’ve been doing to stay cool, too.

Grace McFadden from Concord, NH: “I cool off by going to the Concord Public Library. It's probably cooler than my apartment. It's awesome. They have books and great programming.”

Adriana Martinez-Smiley from Concord, NH: “I beat the heat by cranking the AC all the way up and sitting right in front of it.”

Kate Dario from Concord, NH: “I beat the heat by eating a lot of cool food. Definitely in the summer, I switch from hot coffee to iced coffee and I eat a lot of ice cream, probably a little bit too much ice cream. But I definitely seek out cooler food, not only because they're cooling, but because so many days this summer, the thought of turning on the stove is genuinely terrifying.”