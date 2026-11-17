Trump to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin for joint summit
President Trump is off for a series of meetings in Asia that will cover trade, security and a rare trilateral meeting with China and Russia.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump is off for a series of meetings in Asia that will cover trade, security and a rare trilateral meeting with China and Russia.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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