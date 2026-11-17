Paris Hilton returns to Capitol Hill to push for DEFIANCE Act passage
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Paris Hilton about her support of the DEFIANCE Act, which seeks to increase accountability in cases of deepfake pornography.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Paris Hilton about her support of the DEFIANCE Act, which seeks to increase accountability in cases of deepfake pornography.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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