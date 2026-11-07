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How a musician turned singing sands into an instrument

NPR | By Henry Larson
Published November 7, 2026 at 5:12 PM EST

A North Carolina musician was fascinating by the sound of singing sand dunes. He asked researchers from all over the world for help turning them into an instrument.

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