How a musician turned singing sands into an instrument
A North Carolina musician was fascinating by the sound of singing sand dunes. He asked researchers from all over the world for help turning them into an instrument.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A North Carolina musician was fascinating by the sound of singing sand dunes. He asked researchers from all over the world for help turning them into an instrument.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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