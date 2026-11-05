Some House and Senate races remain undecided. Where those contests stand
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Erin Covey of the Cook Political Report about U.S. Senate and House races that remain uncalled two days after the election.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Erin Covey of the Cook Political Report about U.S. Senate and House races that remain uncalled two days after the election.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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