Democrats will control Congress. Will it change Trump's approach to foreign policy?
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with historian and journalist Anne Applebaum about how much a Democrat-led Congress can steer foreign policy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with historian and journalist Anne Applebaum about how much a Democrat-led Congress can steer foreign policy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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