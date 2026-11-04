Democrats win big in Texas
Democrats didn't just win the U.S. Senate and governor races in Texas. They won every statewide contest and will take control of the Texas House, making the state a blue one, at least for now.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Democrats didn't just win the U.S. Senate and governor races in Texas. They won every statewide contest and will take control of the Texas House, making the state a blue one, at least for now.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.