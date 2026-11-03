Judge considers motion to dismiss Lindsay Clancy's case
A Massachusetts judge is weighing a motion to dismiss the case of Lindsay Clancy, who was charged with murdering her three children. Here's what could come next in the case.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A Massachusetts judge is weighing a motion to dismiss the case of Lindsay Clancy, who was charged with murdering her three children. Here's what could come next in the case.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.