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Judge considers motion to dismiss Lindsay Clancy's case

NPR | By Deborah Becker
Published November 3, 2026 at 4:42 AM EST

A Massachusetts judge is weighing a motion to dismiss the case of Lindsay Clancy, who was charged with murdering her three children. Here's what could come next in the case.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Deborah Becker

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