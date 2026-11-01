New York City Marathon: Sweden's Almgren and Kenya's Chepkirui win as 60,000 take part

NEW YORK — Andreas Almgren of Sweden won the men's race of the New York City Marathon in his debut in the event while Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya won the women's race on Sunday for the second time.

Almgren was making his debut at 26.2 miles after a successful career running half-marathons. He pulled away from Yemaneberhan Crippa of Italy in the final mile to take the victory in 2 hours, 6 minutes and 1 second. Crippa finished 13 seconds behind. Kamohelo Mofolo of Lesotho was third, edging out defending champion Benson Kipruto.

Almgren's time was the third fastest in the course's 50-year history, and the top seven finishers all were among the top 10 all-time times. He became the first marathoner to win his debut in the event since Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia won the 2010 race.

American Zouhair Talbi finished sixth and ran the fastest time ever by a U.S. runner in the event.

Chepkirui, who also won the race in 2024, pulled away from countrymate Hellen Obiri in the final 150 meters to seal the victory in 2:24:36. American Jessica McClain finished second, passing Obiri — a two-time winner — in the final few strides. It was the first time a U.S. woman finished in the top three since 2018. McClain was 6 seconds behind Chepkirui.

Angelina Katsanis / AP Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya competes in the women's division of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

It was the 50th time that the race has run through all five boroughs of the city. There were just over 2,000 competitors in 1976, the seventh running of the race, including only 88 women. About 60,000 runners stepped up to the starting line Sunday, with nearly half of them women.

There were runners from more than 140 countries competing Sunday, including defending men's Kipruto. He won in thrilling fashion last year, edging Alexander Mutiso by three-hundredths of a second.

The New York City Marathon began in 1970, and the first six years it was run entirely inside Central Park, with runners doing loops. The race was moved out of Central Park in celebration of the U.S. bicentennial and to help uplift the city, which was struggling. It ended up turning into one of the marquee events in New York.

For the first time in 15 years, there was a minor change in the course. The runners took a slightly different route at Mile 20 when the race entered the Bronx. The move was made to reduce the number of turns in the borough from seven to five and ease some of the street closures in the area.

Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair race for the eighth time, edging Daniel Romanchuk by just over a second. Romanchuk made a move to take over the lead in the last mile as the pair entered Central Park for the final time. Hug passed him in the final 100 meters to win.

Hug's Swedish countrymate Catherine Debrunner pulled away from the field early to win the women's wheelchair race, finishing in 1:40:02. It was the second-fastest time in race history, trailing her own mark by about 30 seconds from 2023. Two-time defending champion Susannah Scaroni finished third, three months after giving birth to her first child, more than eight minutes behind Debrunner.

Copyright 2026 NPR