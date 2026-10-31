Secretary Rubio has a tough time getting officials at G20 on the same page
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, with a focus on economic and security challenges.
Copyright 2026 NPR
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, with a focus on economic and security challenges.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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