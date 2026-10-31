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Devastating storms continue to hit Southwest 'Four Corners' region

NPR | By Ava Berger,
Sacha Pfeiffer
Published October 31, 2026 at 5:14 PM EDT

Communities in the Southwest are bracing for more flooding this weekend. This follows weeks of devastating storms that have pummeled parts of the region.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR National News
Ava Berger
Sacha Pfeiffer
Correspondent, Investigations
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer
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