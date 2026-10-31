Meet Mia Moroz, the Culver City high school senior fighting for teen voting rights
NPR's Scott Simon talks to Mia Moroz, a high school senior and head of a group pushing to get 16 and 17 year-olds the vote in Culver City, Calif.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon talks to Mia Moroz, a high school senior and head of a group pushing to get 16 and 17 year-olds the vote in Culver City, Calif.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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