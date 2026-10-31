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Meet Mia Moroz, the Culver City high school senior fighting for teen voting rights

NPR | By Scott Simon
Published October 31, 2026 at 7:42 AM EDT

NPR's Scott Simon talks to Mia Moroz, a high school senior and head of a group pushing to get 16 and 17 year-olds the vote in Culver City, Calif.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Scott Simon
Scott Simon is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Scott Simon
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