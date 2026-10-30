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How campaigns are spending the last weekend before Election Day

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published October 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Jim Messina, campaign manager for the 2012 Obama re-election campaign, how campaigns will spend the final weekend before Election Day.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.

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