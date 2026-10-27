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MIDNIGHT MAAS - A COURT OF THORN AND ROSES

NPR | By Dhanika Pineda
Published October 27, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT

The highly anticipated, latest installment of Sarah J. Maas' romantasy series has hit the shelves. Hardcore fans were lined up (in their faerie ears) at the stroke of midnight.

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