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New York City councilwoman on passage of bill banning horse-drawn carriages

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published October 23, 2026 at 4:40 AM EDT

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with New York City Councilwoman Joann Ariola about her vote against a bill banning horse-drawn carriages in the city.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel
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