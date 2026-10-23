New York City councilwoman on passage of bill banning horse-drawn carriages
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with New York City Councilwoman Joann Ariola about her vote against a bill banning horse-drawn carriages in the city.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with New York City Councilwoman Joann Ariola about her vote against a bill banning horse-drawn carriages in the city.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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