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Putin releases American Stephen Hubbard from Russian prison

NPR | By Charles Maynes
Published October 21, 2026 at 6:39 PM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin has freed another American, 74-year-old Michigan native Stephen Hubbard, from a Russian prison following a request from President Trump.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Charles Maynes
See stories by Charles Maynes

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