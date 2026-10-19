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In new memoir actor Kyle MacLachlan explores his 'Fictional Selves'

WBUR
Published October 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT
The cover of "Fictional Selves" and author Kyle Maclachlan. (Courtesy of Crown Publishing Group and Sophy Holland)
Courtesy of Crown Publishing Group and Sophy Holland
The cover of "Fictional Selves" and author Kyle Maclachlan. (Courtesy of Crown Publishing Group and Sophy Holland)

Kyle MacLachlan was a regional theater actor when he was discovered and cast in the starring role in David Lynch’s 1984 movie “Dune.” Despite that film’s failure, MacLachlan has built a successful career. He writes about it all in his new memoir “Fictional Selves.”

MacLachlan recently spoke with Here & Now‘s Emiko Tamagawa at WBUR CitySpace. This is an excerpt of that conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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