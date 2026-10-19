In new memoir actor Kyle MacLachlan explores his 'Fictional Selves'

Kyle MacLachlan was a regional theater actor when he was discovered and cast in the starring role in David Lynch’s 1984 movie “Dune.” Despite that film’s failure, MacLachlan has built a successful career. He writes about it all in his new memoir “Fictional Selves.”

MacLachlan recently spoke with Here & Now‘s Emiko Tamagawa at WBUR CitySpace. This is an excerpt of that conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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