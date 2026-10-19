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Lawrence Wright's 'Redemption' shows how a group of inmates and nuns found sisterhood

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published October 19, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with writer Lawrence Wright about his latest book, "Redemption: Faith, Justice, and Sisterhood on Death Row."

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Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
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