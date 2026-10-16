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Public health nurse talks about the moment she learned to ask for help

NPR | By Jey Born
Published October 16, 2026 at 4:48 AM EDT

For StoryCorps, a public health nurse in Minnesota speaks with her college mentor about a moment when she almost gave up on her career aspirations.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jey Born

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