To train robots, AI companies are paying people in India to film themselves doing chores
Men and women across India are being paid to record themselves doing domestic jobs as developers train AI robots to do household chores.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Men and women across India are being paid to record themselves doing domestic jobs as developers train AI robots to do household chores.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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