Labor Department to release latest inflation report
Higher energy prices, tied to the U.S. war with Iran, are driving up the overall cost-of-living. The Labor Department is set to deliver its latest inflation report this morning.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Higher energy prices, tied to the U.S. war with Iran, are driving up the overall cost-of-living. The Labor Department is set to deliver its latest inflation report this morning.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.