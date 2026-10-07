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Trump approves execution by firing squad for 2009 Fort Hood shooter

NPR | By Rachel Treisman
Published October 7, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

President Trump has approved an execution by firing squad for the former Army psychiatrist who opened fire and killed 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009.

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Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman is a reporter on NPR's general assignment desk.
See stories by Rachel Treisman
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