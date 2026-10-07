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Former German spy chief to face charges of espionage and attempted treason

NPR | By Esme Nicholson,
Michel Martin
Published October 7, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

A former German foreign intelligence chief will appear in court Wednesday following allegations he used classified information for commercial gain.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Esme Nicholson
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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
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