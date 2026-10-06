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Journalist April Ryan's new memoir explores 'Blacklash' and threats to free press

NPR | By Juana Summers,
Ashley BrownLauren HodgesNatalie Winston
Published October 6, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks to White House correspondent April Ryan about her new memoir, Notes on a Blacklash: When a Black Woman Goes Viral.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a host of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Juana Summers
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a supervising editor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Brown
Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is a producer for All Things Considered.
See stories by Lauren Hodges
Natalie Winston
Natalie Winston is the Executive Producer of Booking and Specials.
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