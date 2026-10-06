CDC funding for HIV prevention shifted from providers to states under Trump
Nonprofits fighting HIV used get direct funding from the CDC. Now that money is going to state health departments that may have other priorities.
Copyright 2026 KOSU
Nonprofits fighting HIV used get direct funding from the CDC. Now that money is going to state health departments that may have other priorities.
Copyright 2026 KOSU
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