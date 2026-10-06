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CDC funding for HIV prevention shifted from providers to states under Trump

KOSU | By Sierra Pfeifer
Published October 6, 2026 at 4:53 PM EDT

Nonprofits fighting HIV used get direct funding from the CDC. Now that money is going to state health departments that may have other priorities.

Copyright 2026 KOSU
Sierra Pfeifer

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