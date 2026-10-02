Josh Hartnett reflects on 'Verity' and living a 'much less Hollywood existence'
Actor Josh Hartnett speaks with NPR's Juana Summers about his role in the new movie Verity and how he created a "much less Hollywood existence."
Copyright 2026 NPR
Actor Josh Hartnett speaks with NPR's Juana Summers about his role in the new movie Verity and how he created a "much less Hollywood existence."
Copyright 2026 NPR
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