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Cornell assault story sparks rage, fear, fatigue and more

NPR | By Sophia Paliza-Carre,
Sarah Handel
Published October 2, 2026 at 4:57 PM EDT

Authors Carmen Maria Machado, Soraya Chemaly, Jessica Valenti and Jennifer Weiner reflect on the week's news of the alleged rape at Cornell University in 2024.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Sophia Paliza-Carre
Sarah Handel

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