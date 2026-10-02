Cornell assault story sparks rage, fear, fatigue and more
Authors Carmen Maria Machado, Soraya Chemaly, Jessica Valenti and Jennifer Weiner reflect on the week's news of the alleged rape at Cornell University in 2024.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Authors Carmen Maria Machado, Soraya Chemaly, Jessica Valenti and Jennifer Weiner reflect on the week's news of the alleged rape at Cornell University in 2024.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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