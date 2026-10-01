Tennessee halts executions after woman survives lethal injection
Christa Gail Pike was sentenced to death for a 1995 murder and was supposed to be executed Wednesday night. But after two lethal injections, she was still alive.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Christa Gail Pike was sentenced to death for a 1995 murder and was supposed to be executed Wednesday night. But after two lethal injections, she was still alive.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.