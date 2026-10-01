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Tennessee halts executions after woman survives lethal injection

NPR | By Tony Gonzalez,
Michel Martin
Published October 1, 2026 at 11:41 AM EDT

Christa Gail Pike was sentenced to death for a 1995 murder and was supposed to be executed Wednesday night. But after two lethal injections, she was still alive.

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Tony Gonzalez
Tony Gonzalez, a reporter in Nashville since July 2011, covers city news, features inspiring people, and seeks out offbeat stories. He’s also an award...
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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
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