Morning news brief
Takeaways from the summit between President Trump and China's Xi, three media outlets banned from the White House returned Thursday after a judge's ruling, Israel's prime minister addresses the U.N.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Takeaways from the summit between President Trump and China's Xi, three media outlets banned from the White House returned Thursday after a judge's ruling, Israel's prime minister addresses the U.N.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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