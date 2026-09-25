© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Every gift we receive today will UNLOCK an extra $45 in celebration of NHPR's 45 years of public service. Support independent, community-supported journalism now. Thank you!

Fill in the blank in the quiz: Trump's says his triumphal arch will include _____

NPR | By Holly J. Morris
Published September 25, 2026 at 5:01 AM EDT
From left: a king, a king of bears, a queen of country.
Lesley Martin - Pool/Getty Images; National Park Service via AP; Jason Kempin/Getty Images
From left: a king, a king of bears, a queen of country.

The equinox has passed! So grab a decorative gourd, a PSL and a Brown Sugar Pumpkin-scented Yankee Candle, and take the quiz.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Loading...

Flourish logoA Flourish data visualization
Tags
NPR NewsLatest from NPRNPR National News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.