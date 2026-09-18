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Federal judge dismisses DOJ lawsuit seeking Vermont voter rolls

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published September 18, 2026 at 11:46 AM EDT
A woman in a blazer hands a piece of paper to someone next to her.
Abagael Giles
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Vermont Public
Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas, photographed certifying election results at the Statehouse in 2024, had refused to share voter registration information, including personally identifiable details, with the federal government.

A federal judge in Rutland on Thursday dismissed a Department of Justice lawsuit seeking Vermont’s voter rolls.

The DOJ sued Vermont in December after Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas refused to share voter registration information, including personally identifiable details, with the federal government.

The Trump administration said in its filing that it requested the information to make sure Vermont was complying with voter list maintenance requirements.

But U.S. District Court Judge Mary Kay Lanthier, in her ruling on Thursday, wrote that the federal government overstepped its authority.

In a joint statement, Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas and Attorney General Charity Clark praised the ruling.

“The court made clear: The Trump Administration had no authority to demand access to the sensitive personal information of voters — including home addresses, dates of birth, and Social Security and driver’s license numbers. Vermont lawfully and correctly refused the Federal Government’s demand,” they said in the written statement.

The Trump administration has sued more than two dozen states that refused to turn over their voter rolls, according to CBS News. So far, federal judges have dismissed 23 of those cases.
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New England News Collaborative
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
See stories by Liam Elder-Connors
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