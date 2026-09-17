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CT’s peak fall foliage expected to be later – and more vibrant – than usual this year

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published September 17, 2026 at 1:58 PM EDT
FILE: The steeple of The First Church of Christ in Mansfield, stands about trees starting to turn to their fall colors as seen from Coney Rock Preserve in Mansfield, Connecticut, October 18, 2024.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: The steeple of The First Church of Christ in Mansfield, stands about trees starting to turn to their fall colors as seen from Coney Rock Preserve in Mansfield, Connecticut, October 18, 2024.

If you’re a lover of all things fall and can't wait to leaf peep in Connecticut, you might need to be patient this year.

Peak foliage won't arrive in the Nutmeg state until later than usual, according to Thomas Worthley, a professor with University of Connecticut Extension.

Worthley is predicting Connecticut will see its peak in mid- to late October.

A mixture of warming temperatures, caused by climate change, and ongoing rain this year is causing certain trees like birches, aspens, cottonwoods and walnuts to stay green for longer, according to Worthley.

“There are basically three triggers for color change in the fall and moisture availability is one of them. The photoperiod – or the amount of sunlight during the 24 hour period – is another and of course temperature,” Worthley said.

“If things stay warm, the leaves stay green,” he said.

Although this past summer wasn’t a scorcher in Connecticut, it was warmer than usual, according to Connecticut Public chief meteorologist Garett Argianas.

“With El Niño going on, odds are good that it will be a warmer than normal fall, so that could delay the start of the fall color season a little bit,” Argianas said.

And this past year saw quite a bit of rain. Bridgeport had its wettest June, July and August on record with over 21 inches of rain, according to Argianas.

“Trees are living things just like people and they respond to such things as not enough rain or too much rain. In this case, we've had quite a bit of rain, so that could have some impacts in terms of timing,” he said.

But cooler temperatures and fewer hours of daylight – starting with fall equinox next week – will eventually trigger trees to stop producing a green pigment called chlorophyll, allowing the leaves to change colors. Once that happens, Worthley says, Connecticut’s leaf show will be especially vibrant.

“I'm expecting we're going to see a lot of that red, yellow, and orange in the maple trees that we've been missing the last couple of years and I'm looking forward to it,” he said.

The reason for this year’s vibrancy? A fungal disease that causes leaves on maple trees to turn brown, shrivel up, and fall off early has been less prevalent this year.

“A lot of those maple trees have full crowns of nice green leaves right now that are just beginning to turn,” Worthley said. “I expect that they will be adding quite a bit of brilliance to this year's foliage season.”

Learn more

A map from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection shows peak foliage arriving in Connecticut during the following weeks:

Northern Connecticut: Oct.14 - 20

Middle Connecticut: Oct. 21 - 27

Southern Connecticut: Oct. 28 - Nov. 3

If you’re eager to leaf-peep in Connecticut, check out these local spots recommended by DEEP:

  • Macedonia Brook State Park, Kent – Cobble Mountain
  • Mohawk State Forest, Cornwall
  • Pachaug State Forest, Voluntown – Mt. Misery Overlook
  • Peoples State Forest, Barkhamsted – Chaugnam Lookout
  • Shenipsit State Forest, Somers – Observation Tower
  • Talcott Mountain State Park, Simsbury – Heublein Tower
  • Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield
  • Dennis Hill State Park, Norfolk
  • Goodwin Conservation Center on Route 6 in Hampton

Or if you’re up for a fall getaway, take a look at this guide to foliage drives in Vermont.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public
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New England News Collaborative
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public’s environment and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover underreported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello
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