Missouri's redistricting fight in turmoil after two different federal court decisions
The redistricting that Republicans hoped would help them win a key House seat in Missouri is in limbo after contradictory court rulings.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The redistricting that Republicans hoped would help them win a key House seat in Missouri is in limbo after contradictory court rulings.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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