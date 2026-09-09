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2026 State Primary Results

Missouri's redistricting fight in turmoil after two different federal court decisions

NPR | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published September 9, 2026 at 6:39 AM EDT

The redistricting that Republicans hoped would help them win a key House seat in Missouri is in limbo after contradictory court rulings.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jason Rosenbaum
Since entering the world of professional journalism in 2006, Jason Rosenbaum dove head first into the world of politics, policy and even rock and roll...
See stories by Jason Rosenbaum

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