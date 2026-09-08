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U.K. to ban trade with Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank

NPR | By Lauren Frayer
Published September 8, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT

The U.K. is banning imports from West Bank Israeli settlements, saying settlement terrorists are responsible for "ethnic cleansing" against Palestinians.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer is NPR's international correspondent based in London.
See stories by Lauren Frayer

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