U.K. to ban trade with Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank
The U.K. is banning imports from West Bank Israeli settlements, saying settlement terrorists are responsible for "ethnic cleansing" against Palestinians.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The U.K. is banning imports from West Bank Israeli settlements, saying settlement terrorists are responsible for "ethnic cleansing" against Palestinians.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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